Monday 5 December 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

36 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Irish Citizenship Ceremony INEC13 Crowds in Killarney as 3,500 people are being conferred with Irish citizenship this week Source: Valerie O'Sullivan

THE WORLD

embedded270109843 A Ukrainian serviceman flies a drone during an operation against Russian positions at an undisclosed location in the Donetsk region. Source: Roman Chop/AP

#UKRAINE Russian president Vladimir Putin tried to boost Russian morale by driving across a bridge to Crimea that a truck bomb damaged in October.

#BRUSSELS The trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station – the deadliest peacetime attack in Belgium – began under high security.

#CHINA With protests in China against its Zero Covid policy, human rights lawyer Teng Biao examines whether it signals the start of a new resistance

PARTING SHOT

The latest investigation from Noteworthy, a cross-border project looking at the fishing industry, found that human trafficking of migrant fishers continues despite the passing of several years since the issue was first exposed in Ireland. 

In this podcast, Maria Delaney of Noteworthy and Geela Garcia in the Philippines tell The Journal’s Susan Daly about the work they’ve done on the six-month project.

Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie

