Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#UKRAINE Russian president Vladimir Putin tried to boost Russian morale by driving across a bridge to Crimea that a truck bomb damaged in October.
#BRUSSELS The trial of 10 men accused over the suicide bombings at Brussels airport and a subway station – the deadliest peacetime attack in Belgium – began under high security.
#CHINA With protests in China against its Zero Covid policy, human rights lawyer Teng Biao examines whether it signals the start of a new resistance.
The latest investigation from Noteworthy, a cross-border project looking at the fishing industry, found that human trafficking of migrant fishers continues despite the passing of several years since the issue was first exposed in Ireland.
In this podcast, Maria Delaney of Noteworthy and Geela Garcia in the Philippines tell The Journal’s Susan Daly about the work they’ve done on the six-month project.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS