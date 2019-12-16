This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start your day.

By Dominic McGrath Monday 16 Dec 2019, 7:55 AM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NOTEWORTHY: The inside story of how the cost of a bridge almost doubled in Kilkenny – one of the most controversial road projects of the past decade. 

2. #TALKS: The DUP and Sinn Féin are due to resume talks today aimed at resuming a power-sharing executive at Stormont, days after the UK general election.

3. #CREDIT UNIONS: More credit unions are being urged sign up to offer a micro-loan scheme aimed at people who may have difficulty securing credit elsewhere and steering them away from high-cost moneylenders.

4. #RIP: Labour leader Brendan Howlin and President Michael D Higgins paid tribute to Cormac Ó Braonáin, a 19-year-old recently elected chairperson of the youth wing of the party, after he died in the early hours of Sunday morning.

5. #HONG KONG: Riot police have fired tear gas against demonstrators in Hong Kong, ending a short lull in protest-related violence.

6. #UK: Boris Johnson is set to address new Tory MPs as they prepare to vote on his Brexit deal, with a vote expected in the coming days following the UK prime minister’s election landslide.

7: #CHRISTMAS: The Hallmark Channel will reinstate the same-sex marriage ad that it had pulled from the TV network after conservative pressure. 

8. ELECTION: Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has called on Taoiseach Leo Varadkae to provide a “sensible” timeline for the next general election. 

