Dublin: 7°C Thursday 10 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Thursday 10 Mar 2022, 9:37 PM
16 minutes ago 769 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5707486

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ducklings 874 Ducklings group together in St Stephens Green in Dublin during heavy rain Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • It is “possible” that Irish Defence Forces would be sent to the Ukrainian border to help with the escalating humanitarian crisis 
  • Ireland is facing an increased threat of cyber attacks since the invasion of Ukraine.
  • Public health officials reported 4,065 more PCRs and 7,617 more antigen tests showing positive results for Covid-19
  • An expert says Minister Eamon Ryan was ‘spot on’ to advise motorists to slow down to reduce fuel costs.
  • The global ‘greening’ campaign that usually lights up monuments in green on St Patrick’s Day has been called off so that Irish embassies and other sites will showcase Ukraine’s colours instead.
  • Consumer prices were 5.6% higher last month, on average, compared to the previous year – the largest increase in 21 years.
  • Gardaí arrested a man as part of investigations into a shooting that occurred in west Dublin earlier this month.
  • The NTA may recommend an increase in taxi fares in response to the rising cost of fuel.

THE WORLD 

Image from iOS (5) Refugees boarding buses in Poland Source: Niall O'Connor/The Journal

#UKRAINE Mariupol is facing an ‘apocalyptic’ situation as Russian forces bombard the city.

#SOUTH KOREA A conservative anti-feminist who has never held an elected office won South Korea’s presidential election.

#FRANCE A French court rejected a bid by actor Gerard Depardieu to have rape charges against him dropped. 

PARTING SHOT

The Journal reporter Niall O’Connor has travelled to Poland to report on the experiences that refugees are facing as they escape Ukraine.

Today, Niall visited Przemysl, a Polish town ten kilometres from the border with Ukraine.

You can read his full report here.

