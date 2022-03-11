#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 11 March 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Friday 11 Mar 2022, 9:06 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ukraine embassy 568 The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland where people have left notes, candles and books Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

 

  • Boy B, one of the teenagers convicted of murdering Ana Kriegel, is seeking to introduce new evidence at his upcoming appeal.
  • Health officials reported a further 9,186 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and another 6,752 positive antigen tests registered through through the HSE portal.
  • Irish medicine student Racheal Diyaolu arrived safely back home last night after escaping Ukraine, where she had been studying. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old missing from Louth since yesterday morning.
  • More than half of disabled children in Ireland are not receiving any services, a new survey revealed.
  • A jury found a man guilty of murdering a 71-year-old woman in her home in Kilkenny.
  • Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris tested positive for Covid-19.
  • A former senior bank official said that Permanent TSB would not have “turned a blind eye” to a loan condition in a multi-million euro theft trial. 

THE WORLD

poland-russia-ukraine-war Ukrainian refugees arrive at the crossing border in Medyka, southeastern Poland. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine today as they happened.

#CHINA A city with nine million residents has been locked down amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

#INDIA India says its military accidentally fired a missile into neighbouring Pakistan.

PARTING SHOT

Five monuments around Ireland have been selected for the Heritage Council’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ Scheme, which offers communities support to care for their local heritage. 

The sites are:

  • an early medieval church and cross at Killaghtee in Donegal
  • a ringfort in Baltimore, Cork
  • Dunmanogue Church and Graveyard in Kildare
  • St James’ Church in Dingle, Kerry
  • and an Anglo-Norman motte castle in Inniskeen, Monaghan.

