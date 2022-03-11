Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Boy B, one of the teenagers convicted of murdering Ana Kriegel, is seeking to introduce new evidence at his upcoming appeal.
- Health officials reported a further 9,186 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and another 6,752 positive antigen tests registered through through the HSE portal.
- Irish medicine student Racheal Diyaolu arrived safely back home last night after escaping Ukraine, where she had been studying.
- Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old missing from Louth since yesterday morning.
- More than half of disabled children in Ireland are not receiving any services, a new survey revealed.
- A jury found a man guilty of murdering a 71-year-old woman in her home in Kilkenny.
- Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris tested positive for Covid-19.
- A former senior bank official said that Permanent TSB would not have “turned a blind eye” to a loan condition in a multi-million euro theft trial.
THE WORLD
#UKRAINE Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine today as they happened.
#CHINA A city with nine million residents has been locked down amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.
#INDIA India says its military accidentally fired a missile into neighbouring Pakistan.
PARTING SHOT
Five monuments around Ireland have been selected for the Heritage Council’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ Scheme, which offers communities support to care for their local heritage.
The sites are:
- an early medieval church and cross at Killaghtee in Donegal
- a ringfort in Baltimore, Cork
- Dunmanogue Church and Graveyard in Kildare
- St James’ Church in Dingle, Kerry
- and an Anglo-Norman motte castle in Inniskeen, Monaghan.
