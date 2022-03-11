Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Advertisement

The Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland where people have left notes, candles and books Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Boy B, one of the teenagers convicted of murdering Ana Kriegel , is seeking to introduce new evidence at his upcoming appeal.

, is seeking to introduce new evidence at his upcoming appeal. Health officials reported a further 9,186 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and another 6,752 positive antigen tests registered through through the HSE portal.

and another 6,752 positive antigen tests registered through through the HSE portal. Irish medicine student Racheal Diyaolu arrived safely back home last night after escaping Ukraine, where she had been studying.

arrived safely back home last night after escaping Ukraine, where she had been studying. Gardaí are appealing for help to find a 17-year-old missing from Louth since yesterday morning.

from Louth since yesterday morning. More than half of disabled children in Ireland are not receiving any services, a new survey revealed.

revealed. A jury found a man guilty of murdering a 71-year-old woman in her home in Kilkenny.

in her home in Kilkenny. Minister for Higher Education Simon Harris tested positive for Covid-19.

tested positive for Covid-19. A former senior bank official said that Permanent TSB would not have “turned a blind eye” to a loan condition in a multi-million euro theft trial.

THE WORLD

Ukrainian refugees arrive at the crossing border in Medyka, southeastern Poland. Source: AP/PA Images

#UKRAINE Here are all the latest developments in Ukraine today as they happened.

#CHINA A city with nine million residents has been locked down amid a spike in Covid-19 cases.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

#INDIA India says its military accidentally fired a missile into neighbouring Pakistan.

PARTING SHOT

Five monuments around Ireland have been selected for the Heritage Council’s ‘Adopt a Monument’ Scheme, which offers communities support to care for their local heritage.

The sites are: