Tuesday 8 June 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 8 Jun 2021, 8:57 PM
1 hour ago 4,394 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

disney-transforms-the-village-of-enniskerry Locals enjoy some outdoor dining while workers transform Enniskerry village in County Wicklow, into part of a Disney film set. Source: PA

IRELAND 

  • The DUP’s Paul Givan was nominated to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland’s First Minister
  • A man in his 60s sustained serious injuries in an assault at Fairview Strand in Dublin.
  • More than three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland, as public health officials confirm 271 new cases of the disease in the country.
  • The Taoiseach indicated the government may be in a position to ease more restrictions in August than previously expected. 
  • 24 emergency accommodation centres for asylum seekers are to be closed this year. 
  • A post-mortem was completed on the body of a baby girl who died after an attack by a dog at her home in Waterford – the dog has been put down.
  • The Minister for Children has written to Mother and Baby Home survivors, telling them the Commission was not prohibited from using their personal testimonies. 
  • Deirdre Morley was committed to the Central Mental Hospital. 
  • A court heard two boys with knives tried to get past Cameron Blair into a house on the night he was murdered in Cork. 

drive-through-covid-19-vaccination-centre-in-delhi-india-7-jun-2021 A health worker administers a Covid-19 Vaccine dose to woman during a drive through vaccination operation in India, where daily case numbers have dropped below 100,000. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD 

#LONDON: Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard. 

#TECHNICAL ISSUES: Major media and government websites across several countries are live again after mass outages. 

#BELARUS: President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison.

#INDIA: Daily coronavirus cases have dipped below 100,000.

#FRANCE: President Emannuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during his regional tour. 

PARTING SHOT

Scientists in Australia have classified a new species of dinosaur as the largest ever found on the continent. 

Source: Queensland Museum

