Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Locals enjoy some outdoor dining while workers transform Enniskerry village in County Wicklow, into part of a Disney film set. Source: PA

IRELAND

The DUP’s Paul Givan was nominated to replace Arlene Foster as Northern Ireland’s First Minister .

. A man in his 60s sustained serious injuries in an assault at Fairview Strand in Dublin.

in Dublin. More than three million doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been administered in Ireland, as public health officials confirm 271 new cases of the disease in the country.

have been administered in Ireland, as public health officials confirm of the disease in the country. The Taoiseach indicated the government may be in a position to ease more restrictions in August than previously expected.

in August than previously expected. 24 emergency accommodation centres for asylum seekers are to be closed this year.

are to be closed this year. A post-mortem was completed on the body of a baby girl who died after an attack by a dog at her home in Waterford – the dog has been put down.

– the dog has been put down. The Minister for Children has written to Mother and Baby Home survivors, telling them the Commission was not prohibited from using their personal testimonies.

survivors, telling them the Commission was not prohibited from using their personal testimonies. Deirdre Morley was committed to the Central Mental Hospital.

was committed to the Central Mental Hospital. A court heard two boys with knives tried to get past Cameron Blair into a house on the night he was murdered in Cork.

A health worker administers a Covid-19 Vaccine dose to woman during a drive through vaccination operation in India, where daily case numbers have dropped below 100,000. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

WORLD

#LONDON: Police officer Wayne Couzens pleaded guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard.

#TECHNICAL ISSUES: Major media and government websites across several countries are live again after mass outages.

#BELARUS: President Alexander Lukashenko signed a law that threatens demonstrators with years in prison.

#INDIA: Daily coronavirus cases have dipped below 100,000.

#FRANCE: President Emannuel Macron was slapped across the face by a man during his regional tour.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

Scientists in Australia have classified a new species of dinosaur as the largest ever found on the continent.

Source: Queensland Museum