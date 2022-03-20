Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Commemorative events took place today to remember those who lost their lives during the pandemic
- A post-mortem was carried out on a woman who was killed in a shooting in Finglas yesterday
- A Scottish parliament member named David Hill died while playing for the Scottish Parliament rugby club in Dublin this weekend
- A union has claimed that staff replacing sacked P&O Ferries workers face ‘poverty pay’
- Around 4,500 Ukraine refugees are staying in hotel accommodation, as the government plans for medium-term housing for them
- Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has ruled out bringing back Covid restrictions, despite current Covid-19 rates
INTERNATIONAL
#BELGIUM Six people died and 26 were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd early this morning
#SEOUL North Korea was accused today by Seoul of firing multiple rocket launchers into western waters
#UKRAINE 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine, the UN said today. Also, catch up on our liveblog on the Ukraine invasion and all that happened today
#PALESTINE Ireland is to send €6m to a UN fund that supports Palestinian refugees
PARTING SHOT
David Beckham turned over his Instagram to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, so that people could see what her life is like during the invasion. You’ll find his Instagram account here.
