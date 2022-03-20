Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Laying wreaths for workers in all sectors and those who died over the course the Covid-19 pandemic in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin this afternoon . Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Source: PA Graphic

#BELGIUM Six people died and 26 were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd early this morning

#SEOUL North Korea was accused today by Seoul of firing multiple rocket launchers into western waters

#UKRAINE 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine, the UN said today. Also, catch up on our liveblog on the Ukraine invasion and all that happened today

#PALESTINE Ireland is to send €6m to a UN fund that supports Palestinian refugees

PARTING SHOT

David Beckham turned over his Instagram to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, so that people could see what her life is like during the invasion. You’ll find his Instagram account here.