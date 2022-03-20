#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 20 March 2022
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Sunday

Covid remembrance day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses Israel parliament, and post-mortem takes place in Finglas shooting.

By Aoife Barry Sunday 20 Mar 2022, 8:00 PM
48 minutes ago 1,990 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5716336

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

comemoration 97_90645629 Laying wreaths for workers in all sectors and those who died over the course the Covid-19 pandemic in the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin this afternoon . Source: Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

PastedImage-43498 Source: PA Graphic

#BELGIUM Six people died and 26 were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd early this morning

#SEOUL North Korea was accused today by Seoul of firing multiple rocket launchers into western waters

#UKRAINE 10 million people have now fled their homes in Ukraine, the UN said today. Also, catch up on our liveblog on the Ukraine invasion and all that happened today

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

#PALESTINE Ireland is to send €6m to a UN fund that supports Palestinian refugees

PARTING SHOT

David Beckham turned over his Instagram to Iryna, the Head of the Regional Perinatal Centre in Kharkiv, Ukraine, so that people could see what her life is like during the invasion. You’ll find his Instagram account here.

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Barry
@sweetoblivion26
aoife@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie