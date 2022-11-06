Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 6 November 2022
Nick Carter remembers his ‘baby brother’ Aaron Carter

‘Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded,’ Carter wrote in a post on Instagram.

15 minutes ago
File photo of Aaron Carter, who was found dead aged 34.
Image: Kevan Brooks

NICK CARTER, THE Backstreet Boys member, has said his love for his younger brother singer Aaron Carter “never ever faded”, despite them having “a complicated relationship”.

In a posting on Instagram with photographs of the two through the years, Nick Carter said his heart was broken after the death at 34 of the youngest of five Carter siblings, whom he called his “baby brother”.

“My heart has been broken today,” wrote Carter.

“Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed.”

Carter had struggled with substance abuse and mental health. In 2017, he attended rehab and was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and marijuana charges.

In 2019, Carter said on a US talk show that he was taking medication for acute anxiety, manic depression and multiple personality disorder. That same year, Nick and Angel, Aaron’s twin sister, filed a restraining order against Aaron.

In September, Carter said he went into rehab for the fifth time in the hopes of regaining custody of his young son, Prince, with his fiance Melanie Martin.

“Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss. But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here,” Nick Carter wrote in the post.

“I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth. God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

In 2012, their sister, Leslie Carter, died after falling in the shower in 2012 at the age of 25.

Authorities said she had suffered an overdose from prescription medication. Carter once said he felt his family partly blamed him for her death.

Carter, a singer, rapper and actor, opened for the Backstreet Boys tour in 1997, the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album was released. He reached triple-platinum status with his album Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which produced hit singles including the title song and I Want Candy.

Carter’s acting credits included the television show Lizzie McGuire and an appearance on Dancing With The Stars.

Hilary Duff, who starred in Lizzie McGuire, recalled Carter as having an “effervescent” charm, and said her “teenage self” loved him deeply.

“I’m deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world,” she wrote on Instagram.

Angel Carter, his twin sister, also responded on social media.

“My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I know you’re at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again.”

Press Association

