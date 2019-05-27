This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 27 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Sean Murray Monday 27 May 2019, 8:42 AM
1 hour ago 3,309 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4655098
Image: Kanowa/Shutterstock
Image: Kanowa/Shutterstock

Updated 12 minutes ago

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ON AND ON: Ireland hasn’t elected its first MEP yet. Here’s what you need to know about today’s election counts, with plenty of seats still to be filled around the country.

2. #WHO IS: Want to know who your local councillor is? Our up-to-date list has over 800 names on it, after counting stepped up a gear yesterday.

3. #ACROSS THE WATER: There were huge gains for Nigel Farage’s Brexit party and the pro-remain Liberal Democrats, while the Tories and Labour witnessed their vote crumble in the UK.

4. #EP2019: The European Parliament elections had the highest turnout in 20 years across the continent as the populist right and Greens made gains on the establishment parties around the bloc.

5. #BIRTH DEFECTS: Calls have been made for free folic acid to be given to Irish women as Health Minister Simon Harris considers the measure ahead of the Budget later in the year.

6. #FACTCHECK: Does cannabis legalisation cause “exponential” increases in the use of the drug? This TheJournal.ie FactCheck has rated this claim “unproven”. 

7. #COLIVING: The Housing Minister said last week that co-living developments offer less space for less rent, but how does it work in other countries?

8. #WEATHER: Showers this morning will become more frequent and heavier in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures to range between 12 to 17 degrees.

9. #LIVEBLOG: Follow all the updates as they happen throughout the day in the local and Euro election counts here.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie