The 9 at 9: Monday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #ON AND ON: Ireland hasn’t elected its first MEP yet. Here’s what you need to know about today’s election counts, with plenty of seats still to be filled around the country.



2. #WHO IS: Want to know who your local councillor is? Our up-to-date list has over 800 names on it, after counting stepped up a gear yesterday.

3. #ACROSS THE WATER: There were huge gains for Nigel Farage’s Brexit party and the pro-remain Liberal Democrats, while the Tories and Labour witnessed their vote crumble in the UK.

4. #EP2019: The European Parliament elections had the highest turnout in 20 years across the continent as the populist right and Greens made gains on the establishment parties around the bloc.

5. #BIRTH DEFECTS: Calls have been made for free folic acid to be given to Irish women as Health Minister Simon Harris considers the measure ahead of the Budget later in the year.

6. #FACTCHECK: Does cannabis legalisation cause “exponential” increases in the use of the drug? This TheJournal.ie FactCheck has rated this claim “unproven”.

7. #COLIVING: The Housing Minister said last week that co-living developments offer less space for less rent, but how does it work in other countries?

8. #WEATHER: Showers this morning will become more frequent and heavier in the afternoon and evening, with temperatures to range between 12 to 17 degrees.

9. #LIVEBLOG: Follow all the updates as they happen throughout the day in the local and Euro election counts here.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.