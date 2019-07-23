The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: Fresh concerns have been raised over Direct Provision after an incident involving children at a Cork centre.

2. #BACK TO BORIS: Boris Johnson is expected to be named the new leader of the UK Conservative party today, with his ascension to prime minister expected tomorrow.

3. #BRITISH COLUMBIA: Canadian police hunting the suspect in the fatal shooting of two tourists have released a sketch of a person of interest they’re seeking to trace.

4. #DEFAMATION ACT: The Law Reform Commission has proposed an extension of court privilege to bloggers and social media reporters.

5. #NO DEAL: The chairman of AIB has said that Britain is facing a “good old-fashioned Sterling crisis” after Brexit.

6. #DRUG RESISTANCE: Resistant strains of malaria are spreading across south-east Asia, experts are warning.

7. #FAST TRACK: Donald Trump’s administration has fast-tracked the authority of immigration officers to deport migrants across the US.

8. #ACQUIRED BRAIN INJURY: Two men have begun a 10,000 mile car journey to raise funds for brain injury victim Pádraig Schaler.

