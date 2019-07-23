This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 23 Jul 2019, 7:50 AM
Image: Kanowa/Shutterstock
Image: Kanowa/Shutterstock

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #GARDAÍ: Fresh concerns have been raised over Direct Provision after an incident involving children at a Cork centre

2. #BACK TO BORIS: Boris Johnson is expected to be named the new leader of the UK Conservative party today, with his ascension to prime minister expected tomorrow. 

3. #BRITISH COLUMBIA: Canadian police hunting the suspect in the fatal shooting of two tourists have released a sketch of a person of interest they’re seeking to trace.

4. #DEFAMATION ACT: The Law Reform Commission has proposed an extension of court privilege to bloggers and social media reporters.

5. #NO DEAL: The chairman of AIB has said that Britain is facing a “good old-fashioned Sterling crisis” after Brexit

6. #DRUG RESISTANCE: Resistant strains of malaria are spreading across south-east Asia, experts are warning.

7. #FAST TRACK: Donald Trump’s administration has fast-tracked the authority of immigration officers to deport migrants across the US. 

8. #ACQUIRED BRAIN INJURY: Two men have begun a 10,000 mile car journey to raise funds for brain injury victim Pádraig Schaler.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

