The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s a round up of this morning’s main stories.

By Sean Murray Sunday 5 Apr 2020, 8:43 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Romans14
Image: Shutterstock/Romans14

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BELFAST: Robbie Lawlor, a suspect in the murder of teenager Keane Mulready-Woods, was shot dead in Belfast yesterday.

2. #DEBUNKED: The “extremely sophisticated” bank scam doing the rounds on WhatsApp is completely false.

3. #CORONAVIRUS: US President Donald Trump has said “there will be a lot of death” in America due to Covid-19 in the coming weeks.

4. #BLARNEY: A man in his 20s has died after he collided with a tree while driving a scrambler in a woodland area in Cork.

5. #COVID-19: Yesterday evening, it was confirmed that 17 more people have died from Covid-19 in Ireland and there are 331 new confirmed cases.

6. #SAGGART: Two arrests have been made in Dublin over a spate of burglaries in a six-day period.

7. #PUBLIC ADDRESS: Queen Elizabeth is to urge the British people to show strength in response to the “coronavirus challenge” in a televised address this evening.

8. #POLITICS: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil are going to try to woo the new Labour leader Alan Kelly into coalition talks, the Sunday Independent has reported.

9. #MICKO: Outgoing Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has said “it’s bittersweet” but he fully supports the decision for the FAI to give Stephen Kenny the top job in Irish football.

