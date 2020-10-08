#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 8 October 2020
Advertisement

The 8 at 8: Thursday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Thursday 8 Oct 2020, 7:57 AM
24 minutes ago 2,386 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5227207
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee
Image: Shutterstock/I love coffee

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #COVID-19: A thick-skinned Dr Tony Holohan returned yesterday with a warning of “further deterioration” since Sunday’s Level 5 advice.

2. #US ELEX 2020: Kamala Harris clashed with Mike Pence in the vice presidential debate last night, and called Trump’s Covid-19 response a historic failure.

3. #WHO KNEW WHAT: The opposition has called on Stephen Donnelly to clarify the sequence of events prior to NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation

4. #OPERATION FANACHT: Gardaí have altered two checkpoints on major routes into Dublin as part of Operation Fanacht.

5. #RECESSION: The pandemic’s impact on Ireland’s domestic economy is worse than most other EU countries according to the ESRI.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

6. #ASSISTED DYING: The Dying with Dignity Bill has been voted to committee stage.

7. #OPINION POLL: Fine Gael remains on top with Sinn Féin in second, while the Greens have dropped sharply in the latest opinion poll

8. #MICHEÁL MARTIN: European Council President Charles Michel is set to meet the Taoiseach in Dublin today.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie