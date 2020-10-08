The 8 at 8: Thursday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.
1. #COVID-19: A thick-skinned Dr Tony Holohan returned yesterday with a warning of “further deterioration” since Sunday’s Level 5 advice.
2. #US ELEX 2020: Kamala Harris clashed with Mike Pence in the vice presidential debate last night, and called Trump’s Covid-19 response a historic failure.
3. #WHO KNEW WHAT: The opposition has called on Stephen Donnelly to clarify the sequence of events prior to NPHET’s Level 5 recommendation.
4. #OPERATION FANACHT: Gardaí have altered two checkpoints on major routes into Dublin as part of Operation Fanacht.
5. #RECESSION: The pandemic’s impact on Ireland’s domestic economy is worse than most other EU countries according to the ESRI.
6. #ASSISTED DYING: The Dying with Dignity Bill has been voted to committee stage.
7. #OPINION POLL: Fine Gael remains on top with Sinn Féin in second, while the Greens have dropped sharply in the latest opinion poll.
8. #MICHEÁL MARTIN: European Council President Charles Michel is set to meet the Taoiseach in Dublin today.
