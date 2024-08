GOOD MORNING.

1. Middle East

Early this morning Israel launched a series of intense airstrikes in southern Lebanon in what it said was a pre-emptive strike against the Hezbollah militant group.

The development is seen as a major escalation that threatens to trigger a broader region-wide war that could torpedo efforts to forge a ceasefire in Gaza.

2. Dublin’s new traffic plan takes effect

A ban on private vehicles travelling on sections of the north and south quays in Dublin city comes into effect from today.

The first phase of the Dublin City transport plan is designed to prevent cars and delivery vans travelling through the city that are not stopping there.

3. Teenager killed in road crash in Donegal

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision in Donegal last night in which a teenage boy was killed.

The crash occurred on the R240 at Cross, Quigley’s Point, Co. Donegal at approximately 11.15pm last night.

4. HSE recruitment is ‘like the Hunger Games’

In our main story of the morning, a health care manager has highlighted numerous issues with recruitment practices in the HSE – saying workers on panels were bypassed for jobs, and roles that were vacant at the end of last year are now deemed ‘non-existent’.

Orla Ryan reports that a national physiotherapy panel that was created in March of this year, following dozens of interviews, has been ignored while managers were encouraged to recruit internationally instead during a recent hiring embargo.

5. Michael Shine

This morning another alleged victim of Michael Shine is speaking out and calling for a Commission of Investigation.

Ian Russell, now aged 52, told The Journal that he will never forget the paedophile doctor’s “wry smile” as he was being sexually abused

6. Germany

German police have detained a suspect in the Solingen knife attack that killed three people on Friday evening.

In a statement, police said the suspect was a 26-year-old Syrian who had “given himself up to authorities in charge of the investigation and declared himself responsible for the attack”.

7. Aoife Johnston

The chief executive of University Hospital Limerick is facing disciplinary action relating to the death of teenager Aoife Johnston in the overcrowded emergency department, the Sunday Independent reports.

Colette Cowan, the hospital’s most senior executive, has stepped aside from her position as a condition of the disciplinary process pending the outcome of the investigation.

8. Gold for Paul O’Donovan

Paul O’Donovan once again showcased his rowing brilliance by winning a gold medal yesterday night at the World Championships in Canada, triumphing in the Lightweight Men’s Single Sculls (A) final.

It comes just a few weeks after the brilliant West Cork rower won gold in the Olympics in Paris with his team mate Fintan McCarthy in the lightweight double sculls.

9. West Bank

Our reporter David MacRedmond writes that while eyes around the world have been trained on the Gaza Strip since last October, violence against Palestinians at the hands of Israeli settlers and soldiers in the West Bank has intensified dramatically.

Farmers are among those subjected to increasing attacks, dispossession and restrictions, preventing them from accessing their lands and livelihoods.