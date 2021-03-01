The 9 at 9: Monday

Updated 17 minutes ago
1. #CLOSURES: Bank of Ireland has announced plans to close over 100 branches on the island of Ireland.
2. #BREXIT: Tonnes of new ferry routes have helped to Brexit-proof Irish trade, but choppy waters could yet be ahead.
3. #BIG DAY: Schools are to begin a phased re-opening this morning as class groups return for the first time since Christmas.
4. #CPAC: Donald Trump hit all the familiar notes and hinted at a 2024-run in his first post-presidential speech.
5. #STORMONT: Ministers are set to iron out the final details of Northern Ireland’s lockdown exit strategy today.
6. #WINNER’S CIRCLE: There was no luck for the Irish as Nomadland made Golden Globes history.
7. #WILDLIFE: A reminder has been issued about the hedge-cutting ban to protect birds during nesting season.
8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, Professor Ruarí Brugha argues that we much engage all of society in the battle against Covid.
9. #SKIPPER: Ireland’s rugby head coach Andy Farrell has hailed Jonathan Sexton’s enduring influence after the captain’s return in Rome.
