The 9 at 9: Monday

1. #CLOSURES: Bank of Ireland has announced plans to close over 100 branches on the island of Ireland.

2. #BREXIT: Tonnes of new ferry routes have helped to Brexit-proof Irish trade, but choppy waters could yet be ahead.

3. #BIG DAY: Schools are to begin a phased re-opening this morning as class groups return for the first time since Christmas.

4. #CPAC: Donald Trump hit all the familiar notes and hinted at a 2024-run in his first post-presidential speech.

5. #STORMONT: Ministers are set to iron out the final details of Northern Ireland’s lockdown exit strategy today.

6. #WINNER’S CIRCLE: There was no luck for the Irish as Nomadland made Golden Globes history.

7. #WILDLIFE: A reminder has been issued about the hedge-cutting ban to protect birds during nesting season.

8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, Professor Ruarí Brugha argues that we much engage all of society in the battle against Covid.

9. #SKIPPER: Ireland’s rugby head coach Andy Farrell has hailed Jonathan Sexton’s enduring influence after the captain’s return in Rome.