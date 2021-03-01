#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 9 at 9: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Sean Murray Monday 1 Mar 2021, 8:48 AM
EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CLOSURES: Bank of Ireland has announced plans to close over 100 branches on the island of Ireland

2. #BREXIT: Tonnes of new ferry routes have helped to Brexit-proof Irish trade, but choppy waters could yet be ahead.

3. #BIG DAY: Schools are to begin a phased re-opening this morning as class groups return for the first time since Christmas

4. #CPAC: Donald Trump hit all the familiar notes and hinted at a 2024-run in his first post-presidential speech

5. #STORMONT: Ministers are set to iron out the final details of Northern Ireland’s lockdown exit strategy today

6. #WINNER’S CIRCLE: There was no luck for the Irish as Nomadland made Golden Globes history

7. #WILDLIFE: A reminder has been issued about the hedge-cutting ban to protect birds during nesting season.

8. #OPINION: Writing in TheJournal.ie this morning, Professor Ruarí Brugha argues that we much engage all of society in the battle against Covid.

9. #SKIPPER: Ireland’s rugby head coach Andy Farrell has hailed Jonathan Sexton’s enduring influence after the captain’s return in Rome

