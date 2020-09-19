#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Saturday 19 September 2020
Advertisement

The 9 at 9: Saturday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Adam Daly Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 8:55 AM
1 hour ago 4,956 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5209217
Image: Shutterstock/mikeledray
Image: Shutterstock/mikeledray

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEVEL 3: Additional gardaí been drafted to Dublin and targeted checkpoints will be erected across the county as residents of the capital are asked to adhere to fresh restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19. The capital will remain at Level 3 for at least three weeks until Friday 9 October – here is a breakdown of the new restrictions. 

2. #NOTORIOUS RBG: US Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, opening a crucial vacancy on the high court expected to set off a pitched political battle at the peak of the presidential campaign. 

3. #INFODEMIC: An animated network of Irish far-right groups is using the pandemic to try to recruit members. Experts say some fringe groups are feeding off public frustration and misinformation, culminating in a series of anti-mask, anti-lockdown marches in recent weeks.

4. #HOMELESSNES: Concern has been expressed over a “significant spike” in deaths among the homeless in Dublin.

5. #ROMANCE FRAUD: Three men arrested as part of an investigation into suspected online romance and investment fraud are due to appear in court later today. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

7. #DUBLIN BUS: Strong collaboration between local gardaí, trade unions and Dublin Bus has proven a “great success” in reducing the number of curtailments of bus services due to anti-social behaviour in west Tallaght, the National Bus and Rail Union has said. 

8. #DINING OUT: Dublin City Council has said it will work to accommodate restaurants, cafes and pubs seeking to serve food outside for the duration of the new Level 3 restrictions as long as a number of conditions are met. 

9. #YOUGHAL: A man in his fifties has died after he experienced difficulty whilst swimming in Youghal, Co Cork yesterday. 

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie