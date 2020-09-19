The 9 at 9: Saturday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEVEL 3: Additional gardaí been drafted to Dublin and targeted checkpoints will be erected across the county as residents of the capital are asked to adhere to fresh restrictions to stem the spread of Covid-19. The capital will remain at Level 3 for at least three weeks until Friday 9 October – here is a breakdown of the new restrictions.

2. #NOTORIOUS RBG: US Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died, opening a crucial vacancy on the high court expected to set off a pitched political battle at the peak of the presidential campaign.

3. #INFODEMIC: An animated network of Irish far-right groups is using the pandemic to try to recruit members. Experts say some fringe groups are feeding off public frustration and misinformation, culminating in a series of anti-mask, anti-lockdown marches in recent weeks.

4. #HOMELESSNES: Concern has been expressed over a “significant spike” in deaths among the homeless in Dublin.

5. #ROMANCE FRAUD: Three men arrested as part of an investigation into suspected online romance and investment fraud are due to appear in court later today.

7. #DUBLIN BUS: Strong collaboration between local gardaí, trade unions and Dublin Bus has proven a “great success” in reducing the number of curtailments of bus services due to anti-social behaviour in west Tallaght, the National Bus and Rail Union has said.

8. #DINING OUT: Dublin City Council has said it will work to accommodate restaurants, cafes and pubs seeking to serve food outside for the duration of the new Level 3 restrictions as long as a number of conditions are met.

9. #YOUGHAL: A man in his fifties has died after he experienced difficulty whilst swimming in Youghal, Co Cork yesterday.