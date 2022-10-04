Nurse in the UK to go on trial charged with murder of seven babies

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A NURSE IN the UK will go on trial on Tuesday accused of multiple baby murders.
Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester.
She denies all the allegations.
A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.
The trial at Manchester Crown Court is estimated to last up to six months.
