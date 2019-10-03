Mourners at funeral of man killed in fireball collision offer prayers for injured nephew (12)

MOURNERS AT A funeral held today for a man killed in a road traffic collision last week prayed for the recovery of the victim’s 12-year old nephew who was seriously injured in the crash.

Family and friends of Limerick man Pa Hogan paid their final respects to the father-of-two who died in the single vehicle collision in the early hours of last Thursday in Limerick.

Gardaí initially accidentally informed the Hogans that they believed Jason had passed away in the crash along with his uncle, according to sources, including a family source.

It soon emerged however, that Jason was being treated for severe burns and a serious head injury at St James’s Hospital in Dublin after he was transported there from the scene at Quinspool, Co Clare.

A garda spokesman said gardaí “do not comment on ongoing investigations” when asked about the alleged accidental misidentification.

Jason Hogan was later transferred from St James’s to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where he remains in an induced coma to reduce swelling on his brain.

Gardaí confirmed Jonathan Healy, 24, from Creagh Avenue, Kileely in Limerick died in the collision along with Pa Hogan (30) from Brown’s Quay, Thomondgate.

A fourth male, also injured in the crash, and named locally as Adam Carver, was being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Addressing mourners at Pa Hogan’s funeral mass, Canon Donal McNamara, PP St Munchin’s, said: “We pray for the other two [males] who were involved in the car accident, both of whom are in hospital, that, if it’s God’s holy will, they will be returned to full health and to their families.”

Fr McNamara, who had performed Jonathan Healy’s funeral only 24 hours beforehand, said the two mens’ deaths had struck the heart of their community like a hurricane “with appalling suddenness”.

“For the last few days we have been warned by the media to prepare for the arrival of today’s hurricane, now a tropical storm named Lorenzo,” Fr McNamara said.

“At different stages in our lives we have all experienced an unexpected power cut when the lights go out as a result of a storm. In a sense the sudden death of a loved one, like Pa’s is somewhat like that.

“One minute the sun is shining and everyone is smiling, and then, without the slightest warning or the chance to prepare ourselves, we are plunged into darkness. In the space of a moment, our whole life is turned upside down.”

The news of the “horrendous accident”, brought “devastating shock”, he said.

Addressing the Hogan family, Fr McNamara added: “Words are woefully inadequate to express the pain and sorrow in our hearts that we have for you.”

Paying tribute, he said Pa Hogan had been a “happy, smiling, and very kind man that loved his rugby and fishing”.

Mr Hogan’s brother Timmy thanked their friends and neighbours for “their great support through this hard time”.

“Pa was a great father, and he always had a smile on his face,” said Timmy.

He also joked: “My best memory of Pa was him coming from school to find me flying around on my nana’s crutches. He looked at me as if he was really concerned, and then, he left out a roar, ‘Give nana back her crutches…so she can make me tea and toast’ – that was Pa. He’ll never be forgotten for the great person he was.”

A Wolfe Tones version of the Irish republican ballad Grace, written by Frank and Sean O’Meara, was played near the end of the funeral.

Mr Hogan’s coffin was draped in a tricolour flag and brought from the church to his final resting place at Castlemungret Cemetery, Mungret.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses or motorists with dashcam footage from between 12am-1am who were traveling on the R464 between Longpavement Halting Site and Parteen to contact Mayorstone Gardaí (061-456980) or the Garda Confidential Line (1800-666-111).