Poll: Should Ireland introduce an age-verification system for users of pornography websites?

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is set to consider the introduction of age-verification measures for users of online pornography.

Similar measures were announced by the UK earlier this month, when it emerged that pornography sites will be expected to have age-verification systems from July to ensure users there are over 18.

The government is now considering bringing in similar restrictions here as part of new legislation on internet safety.

Proponents say the measures will be an effective way of ensuring child safety, but because they are a world first, the jury is still out on whether they will actually work.

So today we’re asking: Should Ireland introduce an age-verification system for users of online pornography?

