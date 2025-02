THE NEWLY INSTATED Dáil has become rapidly known for its raucousness in the last few weeks, presided over by the Gaeilge-less Ceann Comhairle Verona Murphy.

Earlier this week, it appears that the Taoiseach decided to take his chances with the language barrier, and said, as Gaeilge, “Tá an Teachta Dála ag insint bréaga arís” to leader of the opposition, Mary Lou McDonald.

Advertisement

Dáil rules dictate that TDs cannot accuse one another of being purposefully deceitful.

The debate has sparked chatter about the Irish language. Carl Kinsella writes in his column today, “We’re all for rejuvenating the Irish language but this probably isn’t the way.”

So today we’re asking you: Can you speak Irish?