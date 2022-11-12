Poll: Will you attend the Cost of Living protests today?

PROTESTS ARE TAKING place today across the country about the Cost of Living crisis.

It’s being organised by the Cost of Living Coalition, who say the protests will “send a clear message that the budget is not enough and that radical action is needed on the cost of living”.

Protests will be held across a number of venues including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Clonmel, and at venues across Dublin.

So we want to know… will you be attending any of the protests?

