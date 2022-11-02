Poll: Have you ever switched your main bank account?

IT’S AN EVENTFUL year in the banking sector with the exit of Ulster Bank and KBC from the Irish market.

The two departures mean that thousands of people in Ireland have been forced to switch to a new banking provider, which has come with hiccups.

New research by the Commission of Consumer Protection and Competition has found that 60% of people making the switch this year have experienced challenges in doing so.

So today, we’re asking you: Have you ever switched your main bank account?

