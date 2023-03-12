Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Will Ireland bring home an Oscar in an acting category?
Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, and Paul Mescal are all in line to receive the famous gold statuette.
4.3k
3
1 hour ago

IT’S A BIG night for Ireland at the Oscars – with 14 nominations.

While there are Irish nominations for Best Picture, Original Score and Film Editing, a quite remarkable five of the 20 acting nominations have went to Irish performers.

Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan, Kerry Condon, and Paul Mescal are all in line to receive the famous gold statuette for acting performances at tonight’s awards. 

So, today we want to know: Will Ireland take home the gold for in an acting category?


Poll Results:

Yes, definitely (449)
No (386)
Maybe (382)
Don't know/Don't care (133)




Diarmuid Pepper
