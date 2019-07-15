Poll: Would you like to see Donald Trump impeached?

Congresswomen: Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley. Source: Press Association Images

US CONGRESSWOMAN RASHIDA Tlaib has called for the impeachment of US president Donald Trump after he tweeted telling progressive Democratic congresswomen to “go back” where they came from.

Yesterday, he claimed the women “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” and accused them of “viciously” criticising him and the US.

These women include Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley. All of whom have hit back at Trump, branding his comments as racist.

“Want a response to a lawless and complete failure of a president? He is the crisis. His dangerous ideology is the crisis. He needs to be impeached,” Rashida Tlaib tweeted.

Most Democrats believe their best chance of getting rid of Trump is the 2020 presidential election but the party is divided with many in the progressive wing, like Tlaib, pushing for impeachment proceedings.

Impeaching Trump would mean bringing formal charges against him followed by a trial in the Senate. But impeachment would only be the first step toward removing him from office. To actually oust him, two-thirds of the Senate would have to vote to convict him.

The only two American presidents ever to have been impeached were Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. Neither was actually convicted and removed from office.

So today we’re asking: Would you like to see Donald Trump impeached?

