THE VALUE OF election campaign expenses that candidates running to be President of Ireland can claim back is increasing by €50,000.

The maximum amount of election expenses that can be reimbursed to a candidate at a presidential election is rising from the previous amount of €200,000 up to €250,000.

Election expenses are reimbursed to a candidate at a presidential election if the candidate is either elected or receives enough votes to reach more than one-quarter of the quota.

Minister for Local Government James Browne signed an order today bringing the change into effect.

A statement released by his department this evening said that the change was made under ministerial powers to adjust the maximum value of expenses alongside inflation.

“Applying the Consumer Price Index increase since the amount was last revised resulted in a potential increase to €252,700, which has been rounded down to €250,000,” the statement said.

Under the Electoral Act 1997, a candidate in a presidential election is not allowed to spend more than €750,000 in total on their campaign.

As President Michael D. Higgins is reaching the end of his term, an election for his successor must be held by 11 November.

A date has not been formally set yet but there’s plenty of talk in political circles about who the candidates will be.

So far, two candidates with enough support to be on the ballot have formally declared themselves: Former EU Commissioner Mairéad McGuinness for Fine Gael and Independent TD Catherine Connolly, who is jointly backed by the Social Democrats, People Before Profit and Labour as a left-wing candidate.