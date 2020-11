THE RECENT ‘CONTROVERSY’ around the wearing of dry robes after a chilly winter dip in the ocean has brought sea swimming to the headlines in recent weeks.

Ireland has no shortage of beach spots to dip your toe, so let’s test your knowledge of some of the nicest bathing areas across the country.

Let's start off with a well-known one... where is this? Rollingnews.ie Kerin's Hole, Clare Spiddal, Galway

The Forty Foot, Dublin Soloman's Hole, Wexford What about this one? Shutterstock Badger's Cove, Waterford Salthill, Galway

Red Rock, Dublin Buncrana Beach, Donegal What about this busy spot? Rollingnews.ie Seapoint, Dublin Rocky Bay, Cork

Lion's Head, Dublin Warren Beach, Cork And this beach? Shutterstock Garnish Beach, Cork Pollan Beach, Donegal

Narin Beach, Donegal Myrtleville Beach, Cork What about this lovely area? Shutterstock Banna Beach, Kerry Dog's Bay, Galway

Portmarnock Beach, Dublin Rosslare Strand, Wexford This one is in Dublin, I'll say that much... Shutterstock Sandycove Bullock Harbour

Vico Baths, Killiney Skerries South Beach Where is this? Rollingnews.ie Kilfarrasy, Waterford Ballybunion, Kerry

Lahinch, Clare Inchydoney Beach, Cork Heading west now... Shutterstock Doolin, Clare Mulranny, Mayo

Renvyle, Galway Enniscrone, Sligo What about this one? Shutterstock Fanore Beach, Clare Silver Strand Beach, Donegal

Rossbeigh Beach, Kerry Brittas Bay, Wicklow Last one now, where is this? Rollingnews.ie Killiney Beach, Dublin Kilmurvey Beach, Inishmore

Answer all the questions to see your result!