QUIZ: How much do you know about O'Connell Street?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
TOMORROW MARKS THE 176th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s death.
The leader of Catholic Emancipation has ten streets named after him across the country, the most famous of course being the main thoroughfare in the capital.
At 46 metres wide, O’Connell Street is considered by some to be the widest street in Europe (not that difficult of a title to get if you exclude avenues).
Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about O’Connell Street?
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site