# O'Connell Street
QUIZ: How much do you know about O'Connell Street?
The one in Dublin, not the one in Birr.
TOMORROW MARKS THE 176th anniversary of Daniel O’Connell’s death.

The leader of Catholic Emancipation has ten streets named after him across the country, the most famous of course being the main thoroughfare in the capital.

At 46 metres wide, O’Connell Street is considered by some to be the widest street in Europe (not that difficult of a title to get if you exclude avenues).

Tonight we’re asking you: How much do you know about O’Connell Street?

What decade was this statue of Daniel O'Connell erected in Dublin?
1920s
1880s

1960s
1810s
What was the street called before being renamed O'Connell Street in 1924?
Sackville Street
O'Donnell Street

Sackville Place
Victoria Street
The street is obviously named after Daniel O'Connell, but what was his nickname during his era?
The Big Fella
The Liberator

The Terminator
The Undertaker
What burger fast food chains does the street have?
2 McDonald's, 1 Burger King and 1 SuperMac's
2 McDonald's, 2 Burger Kings and 2 SuperMac's

1 McDonald's, 1 Burger King and 1 SuperMac's
2 McDonald's, 2 Burger Kings and 1 SuperMac's
Which of these historical figures does not have a statue on O'Connell Street?
Jim Larkin
Charles Stewart Parnell

Michael Collins
William Smith O'Brien
A pillar located where the Spire now stands was blown up by republicans in 1966, but who was the pillar named after?
George III
Charles III

The Duke of Wellington
Horatio Nelson
The statue's head was stolen from the rubble and is now on display at Dublin City Library. But what event did it make an appearance at before it was returned to the authorities?
A Dubliners gig at the Gate Theatre
A cocktail party in Trinity College

A republican fundraising event in the GPO
A royal visit by Queen Elizabeth II
What was the name of the department store on O'Connell Street which continues to be famous for its building's iconic facade and clock?
Guiney's
Clery's

Selfridge's
Penney's
Which of these towns does not have a street named after O'Connell?
O\'Connell Street, Waterford
Athlone
Limerick

Sligo
Dingle
What Luas line is on the left lane of O'Connell Street going north?
Red
Green
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
British Admiral leaves Dublin by air
Explosive knowledge!
You scored out of !
Liberating
You seem to know a bit
You scored out of !
Street Defeat
You've been to Dublin at least once right?
Author
Jamie McCarron
