Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 15°C Friday 16 September 2022
Advertisement

RTÉ 'in contact' with gardaí over staff safety as video shows crowd confronting cameraman

In the video footage, which was filmed outside the Four Courts in Dublin, a crowd can be heard shouting abuse at photographers and the camera operator.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 16 Sep 2022, 5:33 PM
13 minutes ago 2,417 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5868510
RTÉ has said it takes the matter "very seriously".
RTÉ has said it takes the matter
RTÉ has said it takes the matter "very seriously".

RTÉ HAS SAID it is “in ongoing contact” with gardaí over the safety of its staff, as a video has emerged of a crowd of people confronting one of the national broadcaster’s camera operators and other members of the media.

The video footage, which was shared on social media yesterday evening, initially shows one man pushing past a television camera and some news photographers outside the Four Courts in Dublin’s city centre.

The man can first be seen shouting at one photographer in particular, but he then goes on to knock an RTÉ camera operator’s phone out of his hand, pushing the camera tripod a number of times.

Later footage in the same video shows a crowd gathered around photographers and the RTÉ camera operator. They can be heard shouting “RTÉ genocide” and repeatedly chanting “fake news RTÉ”.

One man shouts “you’re filth, you should be hung from that f***ing lamp post”. He also calls them “scum” and warns them “we’re coming after every f***ing one of yous”.

One woman in the crowd references the Covid-19 vaccine, describing it as a “bio-weapon” and questioning why this was not being reported on the news.

The RTÉ camera operator, along with another camera operator from a different news organisation, can later be seen walking away from the scene with the crowd following them down the street.

An RTÉ technology engineer shared some of the footage today, condemning the incident.

“They are not political, they are there to capture events on video and move on to the next story. This is disgusting,” he said.

In a statement to The Journal, RTÉ said it “takes the matter very seriously”. The national broadcaster said it is “in ongoing contact with the gardaí” regarding the safety of its journalists and other staff.

An Garda Síochána has also been contacted for comment.

RTÉ and its staff have been regularly targeted by anti-vaccine and far-right protesters in recent years. A number of demonstrations have been held outside their campus and some of the broadcaster’s presenters have also been targeted by conspiracy theorists and other groups over the years. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie