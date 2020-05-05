This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 5 May, 2020
Screen watch: Your guide to the best TV movies to catch this week

From Jason Bourne to the Kennedys – here are some recommendations for the week ahead.

By Conor McCrave Tuesday 5 May 2020, 6:00 PM
By Conor McCrave Tuesday 5 May 2020, 6:00 PM
WE’VE BEEN SIFTING through the movie options available this week across free-to-air TV and streaming services.  

COMEDY PICK 

Blended (2014)

  • Tonight, Comedy Central. 9pm.

Source: Movieclips Trailers/YouTube

Neither Adam Sandler nor Drew Barrymore were going to pick up an Oscar for this movie but there are more than enough laugh-out-loud moments to warrant the regular showing it has had since its release back in 2014.

If you, like most of us, could do with a decent laugh, you won’t be left wanting with this flick. 

DRAMA PICK 

Jackie (2016)

  • Friday, RTÉ 2. 9.45pm. 

Source: SearchlightPictures/YouTube

  • The assassination of America’s 35th president, John F. Kennedy, put a nation into mourning in 1963 but no one felt his death more than wife Jackie Kennedy. Natalie Portman plays the First Lady in the days following her husband’s death… and her portrayal of the iconic figure is nothing short of incredible. 

ACTION PICK 

Jason Bourne (2016)

  • Saturday, Virgin Media One. 9.45pm 

Screen Shot 2020-05-05 at 15.25.29

Matt Damon is reportedly riding out the Covid-19 pandemic in South Dublin but back in 2016 he hit cinema screens in latest film from the Bourne series. Always an enjoyable watch… even if it is the 12th time you’ve watched it. 

STREAMING PICK 

Extraction

  • Netflix

Source: Netflix/YouTube

In the murky underworld of drug-trafficking, Chris Hemsworth is tasked with rescuing the kidnapped child of an international drug lord.

This fast-paced thriller is already on track to be Netflix’s most streamed movie, and with a sequel in the works, it’s definitely worth a watch.

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

