Wednesday 24 August 2022
Shooting suspect helped to die in Spain before trial

Marin Eugen Sabau (46) in December opened fire on three colleagues and a policeman, wounding several.

By AFP Wednesday 24 Aug 2022, 7:44 AM
https://jrnl.ie/5847879
File image of police in Spain.
Image: Shutterstock/Rene Bonilla
Image: Shutterstock/Rene Bonilla

A GUNMAN PARALYSED in a shooting spree in which he wounded four people has been helped to die in Spain, his lawyer said, after a judge allowed the euthanasia before his trial for attempted murder.

Romanian security guard Marin Eugen Sabau (46) in December opened fire on three colleagues and a policeman, wounding several, in the northeastern port city of Tarragona before he was shot in the spine, which paralysed him.

“In accordance with the euthanasia scheduled for today, Marin Eugen Sabau died at 6:30 pm” (5.30pm Irish time) in hospital, his lawyer Gerard Amigo said.

Sabau had previously told the press his job had been “hell” and accused his bosses of racism.

After the shooting, he was taken to a prison hospital in the northeastern town of Terrassa, and pleaded for the right to die.

A judge in July ruled that it was his “fundamental right” to terminate his life.

“I am paraplegic,” he had told her. “I have 45 stitches in my hand. I can’t move my left arm. I have screws (in my body) and I can no longer feel my chest.”

The lawyers of those he had shot had objected, demanding a trial so that he could compensate his victims.

Jose Antonio Bitos, a lawyer representing two of those wounded, said his clients were “frustrated”.

“We were not opposed to the euthanasia per se, but to it happening before the trial,” he said.

Spain legalised euthanasia in June last year, becoming the fourth European nation to do so after the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg.

It has been applied in some 180 cases since, according to official numbers.

© AFP 2022

