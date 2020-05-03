This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 3 May, 2020
The 9 at 9: Sunday

Here’s this morning’s news to catch you up.

By Adam Daly Sunday 3 May 2020, 9:01 AM
1 hour ago 6,668 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova
Image: Shutterstock/Olga Miltsova

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #CORONAVIRUS: A further 25 have died from Covid-19 in Ireland, the Department of Health confirmed last night. An additional 343 cases of coronavirus have also been confirmed here, bringing the total number of cases to 21,176.

2. #PROTECTION PAYMENT: Dublin City Council staff have been told to “immediately” report any incidents of intimidation or threatening behaviour after allegations that protection money was paid to known criminals last year. 

3. #LOUTH: Two men in their 20s have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in Dundalk, Co Louth in the early hours of this morning. 

4. #SERVICE CUT: Some respite care services have been cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving vulnerable people and their families without much-needed services.

5. #SHOTS FIRED: North Korea fired gunshots towards the South in the demilitarized zone dividing the peninsula today, prompting South Korean troops to fire back, Seoul’s military said. 

6. #INSURANCE CLAIMS: Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has asked his officials to examine the issues around liability and insurability of claims made as a result of contracting Covid-19 while on a business premises.

7. #DIALYSIS: Covid-19 is hitting patients’ kidneys, not their lungs. Irish authorities were ahead of the curve and got extra kidney treatment equipment and supplies after the disease outbreak in northern Italy.

8. #ARTANE: A man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the assault of a man at an apartment complex in Artane, north Dublin last night. 

9. #COCOONING: Health Minister Simon Harris has said that those aged over 70s are “a resilient generation”, adding that he is aware the impact of cocooning is having on their lives.

About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

