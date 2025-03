THE TÁNAISTE IS set to travel to Lebanon today to raise the Government’s “frustration and concern” with the lack of progress in bringing those who murdered Private Seán Rooney to justice.

Simon Harris, who is Minister for Defence, Trade and Foreign Affairs, will also visit, in the coming days, Irish peacekeepers based in the country.

The troops are at a number of locations in south Lebanon which has suffered heavy Israeli bombing in response to rockets being fired into northern Israel over the weekend. Hezbollah have denied they are responsible.

A number of people have been killed in the bombing – the strikes are across the area and within a few kilometres of the main Irish base at Camp Shamrock near At Tiri.

The 125th Infantry Battalion is tasked with monitoring a separation line known as the Blue Line. Tensions are high in the area as many displaced people are returning home having fled the Israeli-Hezbollah war.

Villages and towns have been devastated in fighting with civilian infrastructure severely damaged.

The Tánaiste will visit soldiers and, according to a spokesperson: “thank the Defence Forces personnel for their commitment to maintaining peace in the region and is expected to announce increased funding for local community projects”.

Harris will also use the visit to highlight the case of Donegal Private Sean Rooney, who was killed in an incident in Southern Lebanon on December 14th 2022.

During a series of political meetings, the Tánaiste is expected to raise the “frustration and concern” of the Irish Government at the lack of progress in the case.

During the meetings he will stress the need to deliver “accountability and justice” for the Rooney family. The next hearing of the trial is scheduled to take in Beirut in September.

Separately today, the Tánaiste will bring a memo to Cabinet seeking approval for the appointment of 35 Army cadets.

A commissioning ceremony to mark the appointment of the new officers will take place in the Curragh on Friday.