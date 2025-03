THE DAY HAS finally arrived.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin is set to meet US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office in a highly anticipated meeting as part of the annual St Patrick’s Day celebrations in Washington DC.

After weeks of speculation and advice on what he should say, the Fianna Fáil leader has said he intends to highlight the “two-way street” of investment in Ireland’s trading relationship with the US in his discussions with Trump.

However, the stakes for the Oval Office meeting have been ramped up after the EU announced “countermeasures” in response to the US tariffs of 25% on steel and aluminium imports.

The topic is likely to be raised in the talks this afternoon. It remains to be seen whether Ukraine or Gaza – or the extension of an invitation to the Ryder Cup for Trump – will be mentioned.

Before he heads to the White House, the Taoiseach will first attend a breakfast meeting with Vice President JD Vance at his official residence.

We’ll be bringing you all the latest from Micheál Martin’s busy day in Washington here.

With updates by Jane Moore

Advertisement

Related Reads Trump liable to say anything - but Taoiseach should worry about the media's questions too Taoiseach says people 'free to travel' as Enoch Burke's family spotted on plane to Washington DC Taoiseach's interview at SXSW gives us first glimpse into how Oval Office visit might play out