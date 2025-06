EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest news stories of the day so far.

1. #SATCHWELL: Gardaí have confirmed that the investigation into Tina Satchwell’s murder will be reviewed, and acknowledged that her remains were ultimately found in a “very obvious” location initially searched by gardaí in 2017

2. #MUSK: Trump is not interested in talking with his former ally Elon Musk amid a bitter feud over the president’s sweeping tax-cut bill, a White House official said, adding that no phone call between the two men is planned for the day

3. #IRAQ: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the government are working to bring Australian-born Irish resident Robert Pether home, after he was released on bail following four years of imprisonment in Iraq

4. #GAZA AID: Israeli-backed aid group Gaza Humanitarian Foundation has closed its centres in the territory, as the Israeli army issued evacuation orders for some parts of Gaza City ahead of an attack

5. #HIQA: The Taoiseach has called for a review of HIQA’s regulatory framework after an RTÉ Investigates programme highlighted poor treatment and practice within two privately-owned care homes