The 5 at 5: Friday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BRIAN COWEN: The former Taoiseach has been hospitalised in Dublin after falling ill last night.

2. #VEEP: US Vice President Mike Pence is expected to make a visit to Ireland in September.

3. #CORK: Gardaí are investigating the death of a toddler who was found in critical condition at an apartment in Cork this morning.

4. #LISA SMITH: The former ISIS bride has said she wants to live in a caliphate but not as part of “a brutality group” as she seeks to return to Ireland.

5. #DUP: The political party has defended two of its councillors who were criticised for posing for photographs as the Irish national flag was burned on a bonfire on Monday.