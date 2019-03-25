The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1.#BREXIT: Theresa May has said that she plans to bring her Brexit deal before the House of Commons this week, despite it not having enough support to pass.

2. #DAESH: The Irish government is working to find a way to get an Irish woman with suspected links to terror group IS out of Syria after she told CNN that she wants to come home.

3. #CONTROVERSY ROLLS ON: FAI workers represented by Siptu have called for an explanation for why they had to endure pay cuts during a period where former CEO John Delaney reportedly had his rent paid for by the FAI.

4. #COURTS: A teenage boy tried to murder a woman he met on social media after suggesting they take a selfie at the water’s edge in Dún Laoghaire, where he knocked her unconscious and lacerated her neck.

5. #CITYWEST: A 22-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the fatal shooting of fitness instructor John Gibson more than 18 months ago.

