The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #HEAD SPINNING: Government formation talks are continuing: a Fine Gael parliamentary party meeting has just ended, and Mary Lou has said that a Sinn Féin government is still possible.

2. #COVID-19: Irish passengers are confirmed to be on a cruise ship in Japan which has over 450 confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

3. #ON YOUR MARKS: TD Alan Kelly is to announce his candidacy as Labour Party leader tomorrow, the Labour Press office has confirmed.

4. #MV ALTA: Contractors are to board a cargo ship tomorrow during low tide, after it ran aground near Ballycotton in east Cork during Storm Dennis.

5. #HOUNDED: The Irish Greyhound Board spent almost €18,000 on public relations consultants in the three months after an RTÉ Investigates programme exposed shocking welfare abuses in the industry.