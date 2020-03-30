The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #MAIN POINTS: Here is everything you need to know today about Covid-19 in Ireland internationally.

2. #BIRD STRIKE: The latest Aer Lingus supply flight which was headed to China to pick up personal protective equipment was forced to make an emergency landing in Dublin after it hit a flock of birds.

3. #DOMINIC CUMMINGS: British prime minister Boris Johnson’s chief advisor is self-isolating after developing symptoms in line with those of the coronavirus over the weekend.

4. #SMITHFIELD: A Luas tram derailed in Dublin city centre after colliding with a truck this morning.

5. #EMPLOYERS: Government minister have sought to remind employers affected by Covid-19 that support is available to assist them now and in the future.