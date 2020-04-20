This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 20 April, 2020
The 5 at 5: Monday

Here are the main stories of the day so far.

By Conor McCrave Monday 20 Apr 2020, 4:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,570 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5079165
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie
Image: Shutterstock/Linn Currie

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has echoed comments made by Health Minister Simon Harris last night, warning against complacency in the battle to contain and slow the spread of Covid-19.

2. #PENNEYS Retail giant Primark has agreed to pay suppliers £370 million for orders up to 17 April, having previously said it would only commit to orders which were in transit or shipped by 18 March. 

3. #SHIPS AHOY Protestors in Dingle have prevented the landing of a Spanish-owned trawler at the local port, with fishermen arguing that it poses a risk of spreading Covid-19. 

4. #ON THE SOCIAL More than one million people in Ireland are receiving some sort of State income support, with half of those in receipt of the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

5. #REBIRTH Parts of Europe, which have been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, have taken steps towards returning to normality today.

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
