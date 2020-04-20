The 5 at 5: Monday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #COVID-19 Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has echoed comments made by Health Minister Simon Harris last night, warning against complacency in the battle to contain and slow the spread of Covid-19.

2. #PENNEYS Retail giant Primark has agreed to pay suppliers £370 million for orders up to 17 April, having previously said it would only commit to orders which were in transit or shipped by 18 March.

3. #SHIPS AHOY Protestors in Dingle have prevented the landing of a Spanish-owned trawler at the local port, with fishermen arguing that it poses a risk of spreading Covid-19.

4. #ON THE SOCIAL More than one million people in Ireland are receiving some sort of State income support, with half of those in receipt of the Covid-19 pandemic unemployment payment.

5. #REBIRTH Parts of Europe, which have been significantly impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, have taken steps towards returning to normality today.