Dublin: 20 °C Tuesday 3 September, 2019
The 5 at 5: Tuesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 3 Sep 2019, 4:55 PM
Image: Shutterstock/Gary Perkin
Image: Shutterstock/Gary Perkin

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #BREXIT: It’s all go today in the House of Commons. Keep an eye on TheJournal.ie Liveblog and our coverage throughout the evening. 

2. #DORIAN: The catastrophic storm has killed at least five people and spurred mass evacuations on the US east coast after hovering over the Bahamas for hours yesterday.

3. #WEAPON: A man is set to appear in court after gardaí caught him with a weapon while leaving a car park at Electric Picnic in Co Laois.

4. #VEEP: US Vice President Mike Pence has urged Ireland and the EU to negotiate “in good faith” with British Prime Minister Johnson to reach a resolution in relation to Brexit.

5. #MURAL: Dublin City Council has ordered that a mural of David Attenborough on the side of a property in south Dublin should be removed.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

