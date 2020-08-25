The 5 at 5: Tuesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #GOLFGATE: EU Commissioner Phil Hogan has released a legthy statemetn and timeline during his recent visit to Ireland, after submitting a report to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the wake of the golf dinner controversy.

2. #INTENSE RAIN: A Status Orange rainfall warning remains in place for all of Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, and flooding has been reported in several counties.

3. #DUBLIN: The Department of Health has been evacuated after a suspicious package was discovered this afternoon.

4. #THE US: Anger over the shooting of a black man by police in a southeastern Wisconsin city has spilled into the streets of Kenosha for a second night.

5. #THIRD TIME LUCKY: The Irish Farmers’ Association has said the Taoiseach Micheál Martin has confirmed that a new Agriculture Minister will be appointed next week.