EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #TECH JOBS Payments company PayPal is set to close its Dundalk office at the end of this month and cut 62 staff from its Irish workforce.

2. #GARDAÍ A man in his sixties has been charged over a fatal attack in Kilkenny City on Monday night.

3. #BREXIT DUP Chief whip Sammy Wilson has said his party will only sign up to the Windsor framework if it “safeguards the union” and Northern Ireland’s economy.

4. #OMAGH Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Northern Ireland have made two further arrests.

5. #TRAGEDY Greek police say the stationmaster in the city of Larissa has been arrested following a train crash that left at least 36 people dead.