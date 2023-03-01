Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #TECH JOBS Payments company PayPal is set to close its Dundalk office at the end of this month and cut 62 staff from its Irish workforce.
2. #GARDAÍ A man in his sixties has been charged over a fatal attack in Kilkenny City on Monday night.
3. #BREXIT DUP Chief whip Sammy Wilson has said his party will only sign up to the Windsor framework if it “safeguards the union” and Northern Ireland’s economy.
4. #OMAGH Police investigating the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Northern Ireland have made two further arrests.
5. #TRAGEDY Greek police say the stationmaster in the city of Larissa has been arrested following a train crash that left at least 36 people dead.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site