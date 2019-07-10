This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 10 July, 2019
The 5 at 5: Wednesday

Five minutes, five stories, five o’clock…

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 10 Jul 2019, 4:55 PM
1 hour ago 1,730 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4718975

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SIR KIM DARROCH: The UK ambassador to the US has resigned following criticism from President Donald Trump, who earlier this week said he would “no longer deal with him”.

2. #PROTEST: There were angry scenes outside Leinster House this lunchtime as farmers protested against the EU’s Mercosur trade deal.

3. #APOLOGY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has corrected the Dáil record and apologised for comments he made to Micheál Martin in the Dáil likening him to a priest sinning “behind the altar”.

4. #MARK CAGNEY: The broadcaster is to leave Ireland AM after presenting the breakfast show for almost 20 years.

5. #DELAYS: Bank of Ireland has said that payments to customers across the country are now being made following a “processing delay”.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

