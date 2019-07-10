The 5 at 5: Wednesday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #SIR KIM DARROCH: The UK ambassador to the US has resigned following criticism from President Donald Trump, who earlier this week said he would “no longer deal with him”.

2. #PROTEST: There were angry scenes outside Leinster House this lunchtime as farmers protested against the EU’s Mercosur trade deal.

3. #APOLOGY: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has corrected the Dáil record and apologised for comments he made to Micheál Martin in the Dáil likening him to a priest sinning “behind the altar”.

4. #MARK CAGNEY: The broadcaster is to leave Ireland AM after presenting the breakfast show for almost 20 years.

5. #DELAYS: Bank of Ireland has said that payments to customers across the country are now being made following a “processing delay”.