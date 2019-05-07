The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FINGLAS: A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the suspected abduction and endangerment of a 14-year-old boy.

2. #EXCLUSIVE: Suitability, family circumstances and the cost of moving home were among the reasons social housing applicants refused offers from local authorities in recent years.

3. #LEITRIM: Concerns were raised about potential fire safety issues at a disused hotel previously earmarked to become a Direct Provision centre.

4. #CANNABIS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said Ireland could own its own medicinal cannabis supply in the future.

5. #TALLAGHT: An investigation is underway after the body of a Lithuanian man in his 40s was discovered at a house in Dublin.

6. #GOLF: US president Donald Trump has awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony in the White House.

7. #MYANMAR: Two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for breaking Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act over reporting on security forces’ abuses of Rohingya Muslims were pardoned and released today, the Associated Press reports

8. #CHILLED OUT: Around 30 people were treated for hypothermia at an outdoor techno music festival in France after unexpected snowfall left many ravers sheltering under survival blankets distributed by the Red Cross.

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.