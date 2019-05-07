This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
The 8 at 8: Tuesday

Here’s all the news you need to know this morning.

By Adam Daly Tuesday 7 May 2019, 7:58 AM
22 minutes ago 923 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4622018
Image: Shutterstock/Fedorovacz
Image: Shutterstock/Fedorovacz

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you the headlines you need to know as you start your day.

1. #FINGLAS: A man in his 20s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the suspected abduction and endangerment of a 14-year-old boy. 

2. #EXCLUSIVE: Suitability, family circumstances and the cost of moving home were among the reasons social housing applicants refused offers from local authorities in recent years.

3. #LEITRIM: Concerns were raised about potential fire safety issues at a disused hotel previously earmarked to become a Direct Provision centre. 

4. #CANNABIS: Health Minister Simon Harris has said Ireland could own its own medicinal cannabis supply in the future. 

5. #TALLAGHT: An investigation is underway after the body of a Lithuanian man in his 40s was discovered at a house in Dublin. 

6. #GOLF: US president Donald Trump has awarded Tiger Woods the Presidential Medal of Freedom at a ceremony in the White House.

7. #MYANMAR: Two Reuters journalists who were imprisoned for breaking Myanmar’s Official Secrets Act over reporting on security forces’ abuses of Rohingya Muslims were pardoned and released today, the Associated Press reports 

8. #CHILLED OUT: Around 30 people were treated for hypothermia at an outdoor techno music festival in France after unexpected snowfall left many ravers sheltering under survival blankets distributed by the Red Cross. 

On the go? You can now listen to the 9 at 9 as an audio bulletin from TheJournal.ie, supported by Volkswagen. Get started by hitting the button below.

Get the 9 at 9 News audio

