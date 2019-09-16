This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 16 September, 2019
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s everything you need to know as you start your day.

By Conor McCrave Monday 16 Sep 2019, 7:51 AM
50 minutes ago 2,011 Views No Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Valeria Aksakova
Image: Shutterstock/Valeria Aksakova

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DCU Teachers at Dublin City University’s English language school have described an offer to increase their pay by 50 cents an hour is “humiliating” and “insulting”. 

2. #BOOKS Dublin City Council is planning to keep public libraries open from 8am to 10pm all year round after putting a €1.1 million contract out to tender. 

3. #WASTE Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton has said he’ll be bringing forward a number of “radical actions” to reduce waste and manage resources more effectively. 

4. #TENSIONS Oil prices have seen a record surge following attacks on two Saudi facilities, fuelling fresh geopolitical fears as Donald Trump points the finger at Iran. 

5. #FIVE IN A ROW The Dublin senior GAA team made history with a five-in-a-row vistory on Saturday and yesterday made the annual visit to Crumlin and Temple St children’s hospitals. 

6. #GUNS A 26-year-old man is due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning following a seizure of firearms and drugs last Thursday. 

7. #MISSING Gardaí in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 67-year-old woman

8. #WEATHER Today will begin cloudy across the southern half of the country while sunny spells will gradually break through later in the day. 

