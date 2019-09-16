The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #DCU Teachers at Dublin City University’s English language school have described an offer to increase their pay by 50 cents an hour is “humiliating” and “insulting”.

2. #BOOKS Dublin City Council is planning to keep public libraries open from 8am to 10pm all year round after putting a €1.1 million contract out to tender.

3. #WASTE Minister for Climate Action Richard Bruton has said he’ll be bringing forward a number of “radical actions” to reduce waste and manage resources more effectively.

4. #TENSIONS Oil prices have seen a record surge following attacks on two Saudi facilities, fuelling fresh geopolitical fears as Donald Trump points the finger at Iran.

5. #FIVE IN A ROW The Dublin senior GAA team made history with a five-in-a-row vistory on Saturday and yesterday made the annual visit to Crumlin and Temple St children’s hospitals.



6. #GUNS A 26-year-old man is due to appear before Dublin District Court this morning following a seizure of firearms and drugs last Thursday.

7. #MISSING Gardaí in Dublin are seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 67-year-old woman.

8. #WEATHER Today will begin cloudy across the southern half of the country while sunny spells will gradually break through later in the day.