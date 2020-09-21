#Open journalism No news is bad news

The 8 at 8: Monday

Problems with Covid-19 testing, the FinCEN files, and the wet pubs outside Dublin open for the first time since March.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Monday 21 Sep 2020, 7:47 AM
1. #FINCEN FILES: Massive sums of allegedly dirty money have flowed for years through some of the world’s largest banking institutions, reported an international journalism investigation.

2. #ROGUE TRADERS: Gardaí are investigating after a Dublin pensioner was conned out of over €3,000 in the capital by rogue traders.

3. #TESTING CAPACITY: The HSE has secured a deal with a German lab for 2,000 extra Covid-19 tests a day to help cope with a surge in demand, the Irish Times reports.

4. #DUBLIN: A person has died and another has been injured in a road incident on the N7, RTÉ reports.

5. #WET PUBS: Thousands of pubs that have been closed for the last six months will be allowed to re-open from today. Pubs in Dublin will remain closed.

6. #GREEN LIST: The government’s so-called Green List reduces from 10 countries to seven from today – Germany, Poland and Iceland have been added.

7. #UK RESTRICTIONS: Britain stands at a “critical point” in the coronavirus pandemic, the UK’s CMO Chris Whitty will warn today, as he lays the ground for tough new controls in an urgent attempt to halt the surge in infections.

8. #NORMAL PEOPLE: Paul Mescal missed out on an Emmy last night as Mark Ruffalo took home the award for Lead Actor in a limited series.

