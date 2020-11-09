#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 9 November 2020
The 8 at 8: Monday

Here’s what’s making headlines this morning.

By Cónal Thomas Monday 9 Nov 2020, 8:00 AM
Image: Shutterstock.com
Image: Shutterstock.com

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BIDEN: President-elect Joe Biden has signalled that he plans to move quickly to build out his government, focusing first on the pandemic that will likely dominate the early days of his administration.

2. #GAMBLING: The regulation of loot boxes in video games and whether or not they constitute gambling is something that will be reviewed by Ireland’s gambling authority 

3. #US ELECTION: Turn-out in the US election has hit a 50-year high and eclipsed the record set in Barack Obama’s triumph in 2008.

4. #COVID-19: Public health officials have confirmed 542 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and two further deaths. 

5. #CYCLING: Over €63 million has been allocated in funding to improving and expanding greenways around Ireland in 2021.

6. #RIP: Alex Trebek, who presided over the American quiz show Jeopardy! for more than 30 years, has died aged 80.

7. #CORONAVIRUS: More than 50 million Covid-19 infections have been detected worldwide, according to new figures. 

8. #FORECAST: It’ll be a dull start to the week with outbreaks of rain at times and moderate temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees. 

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

