The 8 at 8: Monday

EVERY MORNING, The Journal brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #HOUSE PRICES: Home-buyers have raised concerns about property prices being inflated by bidding wars as people struggle to view houses amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

2. #COVID-19: Health officials have confirmed 769 new cases of coronavirus in Ireland and two further deaths.

3. #EUROPE: An EU Commissioner has said Europe could have herd immunity against Covid-19 by July, as incoming jabs are expected to speed up the continent’s sluggish vaccine rollout.

4. #NEW SOUTH WALES: Hundreds of people have been rescued from floodwaters that have isolated dozens of towns in Australia’s most populous state as record rain continues to inundate the country’s east coast.

5. #MANDALAY: Healthcare workers have marched through Myanmar’s second-biggest city as part of a broad civil disobedience movement against last month’s coup.

6. #UNITED STATES: Florida’s Miami Beach has declared a state of emergency after more than 1,000 arrests during an unruly spring break the city fears is a serious threat to public safety.

7. #RNLI: Rescue services in Dún Laoghaire in Dublin assisted seven people in two separate incidents over the weekend.

8. #BRISTOL: Violent scenes which marred a ‘Kill the Bill’ protest in Bristol that saw a police station attacked, officers injured and vehicles set alight have been widely condemned.