Bray stabbing

1. A man has died in a stabbing in Bray, Co Wicklow and the incident is believed to have occurred on Boghall Road near a playground.

Inauguration

2. Thousands of people had been set to line the streets of Washington DC for the inauguration ceremony of Donald Trump, but a move indoors might undercut his hopes for a grand spectacle to kick off his second term.

Cargo ship arrests

3. Two men their 30s and 40s, arrested on a cargo vessel anchored in the Shannon Estuary on 18 January have been charged.

Ban reversed

4. TikTok restored services in the United States last night after briefly going dark, as a law banning the wildly popular app on national security grounds came into effect.

Micheál and Michael

5. Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said he stands by the statements he made in the Dáil in 2011 on the findings of the Moriarty Tribunal and defended negotiating with Independent TD Michael Lowry in government formation talks.

Local Link

6. Users of Local Link will soon be able to book a lift home or into their local town by using a booking app similar to those used for commercial taxi services.

Super rich

7, The gulf between the world’s wealthiest people and and those living in poverty grew significantly in 2024, according to a report published by Oxfam today.

Fatal crash

8. An 80-year-old woman involved in traffic collision with a car earlier this week has died from her injuries.