The 9 at 9: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #LEVEL 5: Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced that Ireland will move to Level 5 restrictions for six weeks in response to an alarming surge in Covid-19 cases.

2. #RESTRICTIONS: These are the most severe set of restrictions in the government’s Living with Covid roadmap, but today’s announcement contains some ‘softer’ measures such as social bubbles and additional guests at wedding ceremonies.

3. #RETAIL: As was the case in the last lockdown, essential retailers and services will be the only ones permitted to open under Level 5.

4. #SOCIAL BUBBLES: Certain groups of people, including adults living alone and parents with shared custody arrangements, will be allowed to interact with one other nominated household under the Level 5 plans.

5. #PUP: The highest band of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP) will be restored to €350 per week.

6. #EVICTIONS: The Government confirmed that a temporary ban on evictions will be in place for the next six weeks

7. #FACTFIND: Has the World Health Organization changed is positions on lockdowns? We take a look here.

8. #PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE: The US Commission on Presidential Debates has said it will mute the microphones of President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden when they are not answering questions during their final showdown, to avoid the interruptions that disrupted their last debate.

9. #FLOODING: Cork City Council has warned that there is an increased risk of flooding this morning on the low quays and in the city centre.