The 8 at 8: Tuesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #NO CONFIDENCE VOTE: The Dáil is today set to debate and vote on a motion of no confidence in Tánaiste Leo Varadkar that is being tabled by Sinn Féin.

2. #THE WHITE HOUSE: The US presidential transition has been thrown into tumult, with Donald Trump blocking government co-operation with Joe Biden’s team and Attorney General William Barr authorising the Justice Department to investigate allegations of electoral fraud.

3. #SEAMUS WOULFE: Chief Justice Frank Clarke has said he believes that Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe should resign his position in the wake of the controversy caused by the Golfgate dinner.

4. #COVID-19: The Department of Health has confirmed 270 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland and one further death.

5. #BREXIT: Boris Johnson has suffered a major defeat over his controversial Brexit legislation, as peers staged votes to strip out powers that would enable ministers to break international law.

6. #STUDY: Only around four in five sexually active young people have said they always use contraception, a new report from the HSE and ESRI has found.

7. #PEACE DEAL: Armenia and Azerbaijan have announced an agreement to halt fighting over the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan under a pact signed with Russia that calls for the deployment of Russian peacekeepers as well as territorial concessions.

8. #THE MCPLANT: Fast food giant McDonald’s has announced it is launching a new plant-based burger named the McPlant to cater to the growing number of people who do not eat meat.