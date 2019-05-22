The 9 at 9: Wednesday

EVERY MORNING, TheJournal.ie brings you all the news you need to know as you start the day.

1. #BALBRIGGAN: Gardaí have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place near the M1 motorway in north Dublin last night.

2. #DONALD TRUMP: The White House has confirmed that the US President will arrive in Ireland on 5 June.

3. #SWING TIME: Former Minister for Justice, Michael McDowell has criticised a Fine Gael TD for legal action taken against a hotel over injuries she alleges she sustained in a fall at the property.

4. #BREXIT: The UK newspapers have given their reaction to British Prime Minister Theresa May’s latest Brexit plan which could see MPs getting a vote on whether the Brexit deal should be put to the people in a vote.

5. #THE DISAPPEARED: An anonymous donor has pledged up to $60,000 for any information that could help locate the remains of three men who went missing during the Troubles.

6. #TIPP FM: The local radio station has retracted comments made on one of its programmes last year about journalist and barrister Elaine Byrne’s coverage of the Michael Lowry court case in 2018.

7. #HUMAN COMPOST: Washington has become the first US state to legalise human composting in a bid to cut carbon emissions from burials and cremations.

8. #PROBE: An internal garda investigation has been launched after a video emerged showing cash, believed to have been seized at a checkpoint, being flaunted on video in a car.

9. #PORN BLOCK LAW: Justice minister Charlie Flanagan has confirmed that the Irish government will consider a similar system to the UK’s so-called ‘porn block’ law as part of new legislation on online safety.

